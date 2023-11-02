© 2023
The Roundtable

"Derek Hough: A Symphony of Dance"

Published November 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT

“Derek Hough: A Symphony of Dance”is coming toThe Palace, in Albany, NY on November 10th. The show is packed with top tier dancing and electrifying music, and will feature several genres of dance like ballroom, Latin, contemporary – and more!

 Derek Hough has been dancing since he was 11 years old, starting in his hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah. He later trained in London with some of the top dance coaches in the world. Derek has appeared in television, film, and on stage as an actor. You may recognize him from the TV show Dancing With The Stars as a pro and now – as an active judge.

He is the most nominated male chorographer for Primetime television, a three-time Emmy winner for outstanding choreography, 6-time Dancing With The Stars champion, a New York Times Best Selling author -- and he joins us now.

