8th Annual BraVa! Fundraiser for the YWCA of the Greater Capital Region

BraVa! is a fundraiser to support YWCA of the Greater Capital Region. Now in its 8th year – BraVa! provides new bras and binders to those in need. This year’s event will take place Thursday, November 9th from 6 - 8:30pm.

Partnering with the Arts Center of the Capital Region, this event features talented local writers who will read jury-selected poems and essays or perform songs and monologues on the subject of the brassieres in their lives. The pieces will touch on the subject of bras from many viewpoints and range from the poignant to the hilarious.

YWCA-GCR staff will provide a delicious menu of small bites to enjoy before the performance.

To tell us more we welcome YWCA of the Greater Capital Region Executive Director Starletta Renée, Jamie Crouse, Director of Development and Marketing for the YWCA-GCR, and Marion Roach Smith, YWCA-GCR volunteer and co-creator of BraVa!