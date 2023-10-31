November 1-4,WAM Theatre presents “Me and the Sky” a celebratory evening of empowering Broadway hits focused on the full array of women’s stories. The cabaret-style evening will feature songs from "Rent," "Come From Away," "Newsies," "Shucked," "Waitress," and more.

WAM is thrilled to welcome three powerhouse artists to the stage; Jess Diaz Griffin, Shannon Lamb, and Wendy Welch; they are accompanied by a trio of Berkshire musicians.

“Me and The Sky” is co-created and directed by WAM Associate Artistic Director Talya Kingston and Pioneer Valley-based theatre artist and musician Kyle Boatwright.

Performances will be November 1-4 at Shakespeare and Company’s Elayne Bernstein Theatre in Lenox, Massachusetts.

The performance is dedicated to WAM Theatre’s Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven.

Kristen joins us now along with WAM Associate Artistic Director Talya Kingston.