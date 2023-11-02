© 2023
The Roundtable

Music Haven's Passport Series at Proctors Theatre

By Joe Donahue
Published November 2, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT

The Passport Seriesbrings Music Havento Proctors and allows audiences “to travel the world one concert at a time.”

For 30 years, the Music Haven Concert Series has presented an amazing catalog of global sounds in Schenectady’s Central Park transporting audiences to Africa, Portugal, France, Louisiana, and Peru without them ever having to leave their seats!

The Passport Series takes the beloved music that patrons of the park series come to love and brings it inside so audiences can party all year long.

Mona Gloub is the producing Artistic Director of Music Haven, and she joins us now.

The Roundtable Mona Golubmusic haven concert seriespassport seriesProctors Theatre
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
