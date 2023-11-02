Music Haven's Passport Series at Proctors Theatre

The Passport Seriesbrings Music Havento Proctors and allows audiences “to travel the world one concert at a time.”

For 30 years, the Music Haven Concert Series has presented an amazing catalog of global sounds in Schenectady’s Central Park transporting audiences to Africa, Portugal, France, Louisiana, and Peru without them ever having to leave their seats!

The Passport Series takes the beloved music that patrons of the park series come to love and brings it inside so audiences can party all year long.

Mona Gloub is the producing Artistic Director of Music Haven, and she joins us now.