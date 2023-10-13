© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

FilmColumbia 2023

By Joe Donahue
Published October 13, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT
FilmColumbia 2023 artwork

The 23rd annual FilmColumbia is set to return to the Crandall Theatre in Chatham from October 20 to October 29. FilmColumbia features film screenings, local talent, and live events.

This year FilmColumbia is packed with home-grown talent, featuring many films by Columbia County-based filmmakers and live Q+As and events with notable area residents Ruth Reichl, James Schamus, Al Roker, Stephen Lang, Scott Cohen and Walton Goggins. Curated by Co-Executive and Co-Artistic Directors Peter Biskind and Laurence Kardish,

The breakout debut comedy The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed, from writer, director, and star Joanna Arnow, puts millennial neuroticism and angst into high relief. Arnow’s onscreen partner in humiliation is played by Chatham’s own Scott Cohen (The Gilmore Girls, Billions). Both Arnow and Cohen will be on hand for a Q+A following the screening on Friday, October 27.

We welcome · Laurence Kardish, FilmColumbia Co-Executive Director and Co-Artistic Director, Calliope Nicholas, FilmColumbia Festival Director, and Actor Scott Cohen - he’s in a film at FC, “The Feeling That Time For Doing Something has Passed,” as well as running their weekend long screenwriting panel.

Tags
The Roundtable filmcolumbiafilm festivalchatham
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    "Rodelinda" begins performances and an ambitious series of Handel opera productions at Hudson Hall
    Sarah LaDuke
    Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York has commissioned an ambitious multi-year series of operas by Handel with the daring, internationally acclaimed director (and Hudson resident) R.B. Schlather.The first in the series, Rodelinda, premieres at the hall on October 20. There will be 6 performances between October 20-29.
  • Joy Brown - One Leaning on Another
    The Roundtable
    SculptureNow 2023 at The Mount
    Sarah LaDuke
    SculptureNow was founded in The Berkshires in 1998 to promote the experience and knowledge of sculpture through exhibitions and educational outreach, and to offer artists venues for showing their work in the community.For the past eleven years, they have collaborated with The Mount, Edith Wharton’s Home in Lenox, MA, installing marvelously varied large-scale works by international artists all around The Mount’s gorgeous grounds, wooded paths, and gardens.
  • Banner artwork for UHPP 2023 luncheon
    The Roundtable
    Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood 2023 virtual Leadership Circle Luncheon with Jessica Valenti on 10/20
    Joe Donahue
    Jessica Valenti — called one of the Top 100 Inspiring Women in the world — is a feminist columnist and author. Her book, "Sex Object: A Memoir," was a New York Times bestseller. She will be giving the keynote at the Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood’s virtual Leadership Circle Luncheon on October 20, 2023.The Washington Post called her “one of the most successful and visible feminists of her generation.” She is a UAlbany graduate whose articles have topped the most-read lists at The New York Times, The Atlantic, the Guardian, and The Washington Post. Her daily blog, Abortion Everyday, which launched after the fall of Roe, focuses on all things abortion, feminist commentary and community.
  • Artwork for Nimesh Patel "Fast and Loose" tour stop at UPH - OCT 2023
    The Roundtable
    Stand-up comic Nimesh Patel at UPH 10/15
    Joe Donahue
    Comedian and Emmy nominated writer, Nimesh Patel, will bring his Fast and Loose tour to the Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, New York on Sunday, October 15.The Emmy nominated writer and comedian has risen the ranks to some of comedies biggest stages due to his unassailable joke writing, prolific output and innovative marketing. Named one of Variety's prestigious "10 Comics to Watch of 2023" and described by Vulture as "the sophistication of street sense," Nimesh has charted a path from sold out comedy clubs to major theaters.
  • The Roundtable
    Martin Baron releases debut book "Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos, and The Washington Post"
    Joe Donahue
    Martin Baron is a longtime journalist and newspaper editor. He ran the newsrooms of The Miami Herald and The Boston Globe before being named executive editor of The Washington Post in 2013. His role in launching an investigation of the Catholic Church’s cover-up of sexual abuse by clergy was portrayed in the Academy Award-winning movie “Spotlight.” His debut book is "Collision of Power" and he will discuss it with Alan C. Miller at the Stockbridge Library in Stockbridge, Massachusetts on 10/22.
  • The Roundtable
    Albany Barn's FUSION Anti-Gala 10/13
    Joe Donahue
    This year’s FUSION anti-gala at The Barn in Albany is on Friday, October 13th.With that date – they are looking to hold the spookiest and most creative Fusion yet with devilish food & drinks, wickedly fun art installations, and so much more.Executive Director of Albany Barn Casey Polomaine and Director of Membership & Operations McCauley Cannizzo join us.
  • The Roundtable
    Saratoga Book Festival 10/12-10/15
    Joe Donahue
    The third annual Saratoga Book Festival will take place October 12th -15th, bringing together more than 60 authors from near and far for a celebration of reading.To tell us all about it we welcome festival founder and co-chair, Ellen Beal.
  • Book cover for "Our Strangers" by Lydia Davis
    The Roundtable
    Lydia Davis discusses new essay collection "Our Strangers"
    Joe Donahue
    Lydia Davis knows that the small details that make up a life are fascinating. It’s a matter of perspective.In "Our Strangers," Davis’ seventh collection of fiction, peoples’ lives intersect for brief moments on trains, in restaurants, and as neighbors. Conversations are overheard and misheard; a special delivery letter is mistaken for a rare white butterfly; toddlers learning to speak identify a ping pong ball as an egg; mumbled remarks become a series of moments of annoyance in a marriage.
Load More