FilmColumbia 2023

The 23rd annual FilmColumbia is set to return to the Crandall Theatre in Chatham from October 20 to October 29. FilmColumbia features film screenings, local talent, and live events.

This year FilmColumbia is packed with home-grown talent, featuring many films by Columbia County-based filmmakers and live Q+As and events with notable area residents Ruth Reichl, James Schamus, Al Roker, Stephen Lang, Scott Cohen and Walton Goggins. Curated by Co-Executive and Co-Artistic Directors Peter Biskind and Laurence Kardish,

The breakout debut comedy The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed, from writer, director, and star Joanna Arnow, puts millennial neuroticism and angst into high relief. Arnow’s onscreen partner in humiliation is played by Chatham’s own Scott Cohen (The Gilmore Girls, Billions). Both Arnow and Cohen will be on hand for a Q+A following the screening on Friday, October 27.

