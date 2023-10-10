© 2023
The Roundtable

Martin Baron releases debut book "Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos, and The Washington Post"

By Joe Donahue
Published October 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT
Flatiron Books

Martin Baron took charge of The Washington Post newsroom in 2013, after nearly a dozen years leading The Boston Globe. Just seven months into his new job, Baron received explosive news: Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, would buy the Post, marking a sudden end to control by the venerated family that had presided over the paper for 80 years. Just over two years later, Donald Trump won the presidency.

Now, the capital’s newspaper, owned by one of the world’s richest men, was tasked with reporting on a president who had campaigned against the press as the “lowest form of humanity.”

In the face of Trump’s unceasing attacks, Baron managed the Post’s newsroom. Their groundbreaking and award-winning coverage included stories about Trump’s purported charitable giving, misconduct by the Secret Service, and Roy Moore’s troubling sexual history.

Martin Baron is a longtime journalist and newspaper editor. He ran the newsrooms of The Miami Herald and The Boston Globe before being named executive editor of The Washington Post in 2013. His role in launching an investigation of the Catholic Church’s cover-up of sexual abuse by clergy was portrayed in the Academy Award-winning movie “Spotlight.”

His debut book is "Collision of Power" and he will discuss it with Alan C. Miller at the Stockbridge Library in Stockbridge, Massachusetts on 10/22.

The Roundtable Donald TrumpJeff BezosThe Washington Posteditorjournalismmarty baron
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
