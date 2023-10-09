Saratoga Book Festival 10/12-10/15

The third annual Saratoga Book Festival will take place October 12th -15th, bringing together more than 60 authors from near and far for a celebration of reading.

The multi-day festival features big-stage presentations, intimate conversations, engaging workshops, a Literary Marketplace, Local Author Showcase, KidZone, and more held in nine venues in historic downtown Saratoga Springs, New York.

Among the Featured Authors: Simon Winchester, Wally Lamb, Meghan O’Rourke, Dani Shapiro, Roz Chast, John Sayles, and Kids’ Author Chris Grabenstein – just to name a few.

To tell us all about it we welcome festival founder and co-chair, Ellen Beal.