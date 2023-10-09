© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Saratoga Book Festival 10/12-10/15

By Joe Donahue
Published October 9, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT
provided

The third annual Saratoga Book Festival will take place October 12th -15th, bringing together more than 60 authors from near and far for a celebration of reading.

The multi-day festival features big-stage presentations, intimate conversations, engaging workshops, a Literary Marketplace, Local Author Showcase, KidZone, and more held in nine venues in historic downtown Saratoga Springs, New York.

Among the Featured Authors: Simon Winchester, Wally Lamb, Meghan O’Rourke, Dani Shapiro, Roz Chast, John Sayles, and Kids’ Author Chris Grabenstein – just to name a few.

To tell us all about it we welcome festival founder and co-chair, Ellen Beal.

Tags
The Roundtable book festivalreaderswriterswriters on writingsaratoga book festivalSaratoga Springs
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Albany Barn's FUSION Anti-Gala 10/13
    Joe Donahue
    This year’s FUSION anti-gala at The Barn in Albany is on Friday, October 13th.With that date – they are looking to hold the spookiest and most creative Fusion yet with devilish food & drinks, wickedly fun art installations, and so much more.Executive Director of Albany Barn Casey Polomaine and Director of Membership & Operations McCauley Cannizzo join us.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    10/9/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Diplomat in residence at Bard College Ambassador Frederic Hof, Senior Fellow at the Bard Center for Civic Engagement Jim Ketterer, and political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.
  • BTG poster for "Copenhagen" 2023
    The Roundtable
    Berkshire Theatre Group presents "Copenhagen" through 10/29
    Joe Donahue
    Winner of the Tony Award for Best Play in 2000, “Copenhagen,” is a gripping and intellectually stimulating play that explores the events surrounding a mysterious and fateful meeting between two of the most brilliant minds of the 20th century: Niels Bohr and Werner Heisenberg. The play is being performed through October 29th at the Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre. Eric Hill directs the production for BTG and he joins us.
  • Judy Fox - Harvest Carrot Bad Apple Parsnip Broccoli Cassava 2023, terra cotta casein paint
    The Roundtable
    Nancy Hoffman Gallery in NYC presents "Harvest" by Rhinebeck based sculptor Judy Fox
    Sarah LaDuke
    On September 7 of this year, the Nancy Hoffman Gallery in New York City opened “Harvest,” an exhibition of some 50 newly created terra-cotta sculptures by Judy Fox, made in her studio in Rhinebeck, New York.
  • Norman Rockwell (1894-1978), "Expense Account," 1957. Painting for "The Saturday Evening Post" cover, November 30, 1957. Oil on canvas, 31 /14" x 29". Norman Rockwell Museum Collections. ©SEPS: Curtis Publishing, Indianapolis, IN.
    The Roundtable
    "Norman Rockwell: The Business of Illustrating the American Dream" at The Norman Rockwell Museum
    Joe Donahue
    The Norman Rockwell Museum has a new exhibition exploring the business and cultural context of Rockwell’s art. "Norman Rockwell: The Business of Illustrating the American Dream" examines how Rockwell navigated relationships with publishers, advertising clients, and other business entities to create work that shaped and reflected American culture and influenced notions of the American Dream.
  • Book cover for "A Few Bumps"
    The Roundtable
    Wanda Fischer to sign and discuss new novel "A Few Bumps" at The Book House in Albany 10/6
    Joe Donahue
    Wanda Fischer has spent over 40 years broadcasting folk, bluegrass and blues music to radio listeners as host of WAMC-FM/Northeast Public Radio’s weekly “The Hudson River Sampler” show in 1982.Along with her love of music, Fischer is a published author. Her new novel is "A Few Bumps." She will sign and discuss the book on Friday, October 6 at The Book House in Albany, New York.
  • The Roundtable
    Chronogram celebrates 30 years in print with cover art retrospective at TSL in Hudson
    Joe Donahue
    To celebrate Chronogram Magazine’s 30th anniversary, they are exhibiting every cover of every edition of the magazine at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, New York, from October 15 to November 12. Since they launched, in the fall of 1993, Chronogram has featured the work of hundreds of Hudson Valley artists on its cover. Brian Mahoney is the longtime editor at Chronogram.
Load More