Lydia Davis discusses new essay collection "Our Strangers"

Lydia Davis knows that the small details that make up a life are fascinating. It’s a matter of perspective.

In "Our Strangers," Davis’ seventh collection of fiction, peoples’ lives intersect for brief moments on trains, in restaurants, and as neighbors. Conversations are overheard and misheard; a special delivery letter is mistaken for a rare white butterfly; toddlers learning to speak identify a ping pong ball as an egg; mumbled remarks become a series of moments of annoyance in a marriage.

Davis is a virtuoso at detecting the seemingly casual, inconsequential moments of daily life and pinning them for inspection.

Lydia Davis is the author of one novel and seven collections of stories, including most recently "Can't and Won't," as well as two collections of non-fiction, "Essays One" and "Essays Two." Her latest is "Our Strangers" – and you can’t buy it through Amazon.