Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood 2023 virtual Leadership Circle Luncheon with Jessica Valenti on 10/20

Jessica Valenti — called one of the Top 100 Inspiring Women in the world — is a feminist columnist and author. Her book, "Sex Object: A Memoir," was a New York Times bestseller. She will be giving the keynote at the Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood’s virtual Leadership Circle Luncheon on October 20, 2023.

The Washington Post called her “one of the most successful and visible feminists of her generation.” She is a UAlbany graduate whose articles have topped the most-read lists at The New York Times, The Atlantic, the Guardian, and The Washington Post. Her daily blog, Abortion Everyday, which launched after the fall of Roe, focuses on all things abortion, feminist commentary and community.