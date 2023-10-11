© 2023
The Roundtable

Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood 2023 virtual Leadership Circle Luncheon with Jessica Valenti on 10/20

By Joe Donahue
Published October 11, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Banner artwork for UHPP 2023 luncheon

Jessica Valenti — called one of the Top 100 Inspiring Women in the world — is a feminist columnist and author. Her book, "Sex Object: A Memoir," was a New York Times bestseller. She will be giving the keynote at the Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood’s virtual Leadership Circle Luncheon on October 20, 2023.

The Washington Post called her “one of the most successful and visible feminists of her generation.” She is a UAlbany graduate whose articles have topped the most-read lists at The New York Times, The Atlantic, the Guardian, and The Washington Post. Her daily blog, Abortion Everyday, which launched after the fall of Roe, focuses on all things abortion, feminist commentary and community.

abortion upper hudson planned parenthood planned parenthood feminist healthcare virtual event
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
