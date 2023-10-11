Stand-up comic Nimesh Patel at UPH 10/15

Comedian and Emmy nominated writer, Nimesh Patel, will bring his Fast and Loose tour to the Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, New York on Sunday, October 15.

The Emmy nominated writer and comedian has risen the ranks to some of comedies biggest stages due to his unassailable joke writing, prolific output and innovative marketing. Named one of Variety's prestigious "10 Comics to Watch of 2023" and described by Vulture as "the sophistication of street sense," Nimesh has charted a path from sold out comedy clubs to major theaters.