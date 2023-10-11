© 2023
The Roundtable

Stand-up comic Nimesh Patel at UPH 10/15

By Joe Donahue
Published October 11, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Artwork for Nimesh Patel "Fast and Loose" tour stop at UPH - OCT 2023

Comedian and Emmy nominated writer, Nimesh Patel, will bring his Fast and Loose tour to the Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, New York on Sunday, October 15.

The Emmy nominated writer and comedian has risen the ranks to some of comedies biggest stages due to his unassailable joke writing, prolific output and innovative marketing. Named one of Variety's prestigious "10 Comics to Watch of 2023" and described by Vulture as "the sophistication of street sense," Nimesh has charted a path from sold out comedy clubs to major theaters.

Tags
The Roundtable comedycomedy writerstand-up comedyUniversal Preservation HallUPHSaratoga Springscomedian
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
