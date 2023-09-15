© 2023
The Roundtable

2023 Hudson Valley Gospel Festival in Poughkeepsie on 9/30

By Joe Donahue
Published September 15, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT
provided

The fourth Hudson Valley Gospel Festival is set for Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the First Congregational Church United Church of Christ in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The evening will feature the Hudson Valley Gospel Festival Choir directed by Marva Clark, Dinesa Hansen, and Ciesta Little-Quinn, and the Hudson Valley Gospel Festival Dance Team led by Linda Molina. Performances by Miss Rene Bailey and the Rainbow Singers will round out the evening. This year’s Walk-Through Gospel History spotlights Mahalia Jackson.

Ray Watkins is the chair of the Hudson Valley Gospel Festival Committee.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
