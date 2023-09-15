2023 Hudson Valley Gospel Festival in Poughkeepsie on 9/30

The fourth Hudson Valley Gospel Festival is set for Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the First Congregational Church United Church of Christ in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The evening will feature the Hudson Valley Gospel Festival Choir directed by Marva Clark, Dinesa Hansen, and Ciesta Little-Quinn, and the Hudson Valley Gospel Festival Dance Team led by Linda Molina. Performances by Miss Rene Bailey and the Rainbow Singers will round out the evening. This year’s Walk-Through Gospel History spotlights Mahalia Jackson.

Ray Watkins is the chair of the Hudson Valley Gospel Festival Committee.