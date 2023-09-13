© 2023
16-year incumbent Domenic Sarno finishes first in five-way Springfield, Mass. preliminary mayoral race; City Councilor Justin Hurst also advances to November.
Saugerties Pro Musica presents The Juliani Ensemble on 9/17

By Joe Donahue
Published September 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
The Juliani Ensemble - Julian Graef, Emily Seaberry Graef , and Anita Graef
The Juliani Ensemble - Julian Graef, Emily Seaberry Graef , and Anita Graef

Saugerties Pro-Musica is presenting The Juliani Ensemble - an acclaimed chamber music ensemble comprised of world class musicians, has presented audiences with inventive, energetic chamber music concerts since its inception in 1999. They will be performing on Sunday, September 17 at 3 p.m. All SPM concerts are on Sundays at 3 p.m., at Saugerties United Methodist Church on the corner of Washington Avenue & Post Street.

The core of the ensemble is comprised primarily of members of the multi-generational Graef family musicians. Many of their Grammy-winning ensemble members are affiliated with organizations such as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, the Eastman School of Music, and more.

Saugerties Pro-Musica board member Richard Frisbee joins us in studio. We are also joined by: the Juliani Ensemble: Anita Graef (cello), Emily Seaberry Graef (flute), and Julian Graef (violin, viola).

The Roundtable ensemblesaugertiesclassical musicconcert series
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Related Content
  • Lake Paran logo - illustration of a red-wing black bird atop a black oval enclosing a lake and mountain vista
    The Roundtable
    10th Annual Stone Skipping Festival at Lake Paran in North Bennington, Vermont
    Joe Donahue
    Lake Paran in North Bennington, Vermont is hosting New England’s only Stone Skipping Festival on September 16th, from 1 to 6 p.m.
  • Artwork for Nexus Farewell concert at The Bardavon 9/23/23
    The Roundtable
    Nexus to perform with Paul Winter, Steve Reich and Henrique Eisenmann at The Bardavon 9/23
    Joe Donahue
    NEXUS is widely recognized as one of the most influential percussion ensembles to have emerged in the post-war period and after 52 years. Their next concert will happen Saturday, September 23 at 8 p.m. at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York. NEXUS will be joined at the concert by their long-time collaborators and friends Paul Winter, Henrique Eisenmann and Steve Reich.
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Battenkill Books
    Sarah LaDuke
    This week's Book Picks come from Heather Boyne of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, New York.
  • Rhona Bitner, 00-118-CG, 2000, from“Circus,”1991–2001. Fujiflex print. 10 x 8 inches. ©Rhona Bitner/ADAGP, Artist’s Rights Society, New York.
    The Roundtable
    "Rhona Bitner: Resound" at The Wellin
    Sarah LaDuke
    The exhibition “Rhona Bitner: Resound” will be on view at The Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York September 9 through December 9. The exhibition was curated by Tracy L. Adler, the Johnson-Pote Director of the Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art.
  • Artwork for world premiere of "Penelope" at HVSF
    The Roundtable
    Reaching out and waiting: Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival presents the world premiere of "Penelope"
    Sarah LaDuke
    The world premiere of “Penelope” a new musical about Penelope, the wife of Odysseus, begins performances this weekend at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival in Garrison, New York. It runs there through September 17 and will continue its journey with a production at Signature Theatre in Washington D.C. next Spring.In this telling, the famously patient spouse is fed up and has some things she wants to say. With a glass of bourbon in hand, she takes the microphone to chronicle those twenty years waiting for her husband to return to the small island kingdom of Ithaca.“Penelope” features music and lyrics by Alex Bechtel with a book by Bechtel, Grace Mclean and Eva Steinmetz. Steinmetz also directs. Actor Tatiana Wechsler plays the title character. Alex Bechtel and Tatiana Wechsler join us.
