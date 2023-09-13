Saugerties Pro Musica presents The Juliani Ensemble on 9/17

Saugerties Pro-Musica is presenting The Juliani Ensemble - an acclaimed chamber music ensemble comprised of world class musicians, has presented audiences with inventive, energetic chamber music concerts since its inception in 1999. They will be performing on Sunday, September 17 at 3 p.m. All SPM concerts are on Sundays at 3 p.m., at Saugerties United Methodist Church on the corner of Washington Avenue & Post Street.

The core of the ensemble is comprised primarily of members of the multi-generational Graef family musicians. Many of their Grammy-winning ensemble members are affiliated with organizations such as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, the Eastman School of Music, and more.

Saugerties Pro-Musica board member Richard Frisbee joins us in studio. We are also joined by: the Juliani Ensemble: Anita Graef (cello), Emily Seaberry Graef (flute), and Julian Graef (violin, viola).