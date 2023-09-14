Evening at The Plaza: Maria Muldaur Celebrates the 50th anniversary of her first solo-album at The Egg

While recording her self-titled debut album in 1973, vocalist Maria Muldaur added the desert romance song “Midnight at the Oasis” as an afterthought to an impeccable mix of American roots tunes. Released as a single, it became a Grammy-nominated top ten hit and her signature song.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the recording, Maria will perform the song along with a selection of the blues, country, folk, swing and pop tunes that made her first album a classic, accompanied by her Red Hot Bluesiana Band.

Plus, Maria will go “Beyond Midnight” with a multi-media performance that reflects on her six decade career

Maria Muldaur will be at the Egg in Albany on Friday September 15th at 7:30 and joins us on the RT this morning.

