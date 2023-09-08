© 2023
The Roundtable

Olana presents new exhibition of Frederic Church’s little-known photography collection

By Joe Donahue
Published September 8, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
TERRAFORMING: Olana's Historic Photography Collection Unearthed Lewis M. Rutherfurd (1816-1892) The Moon, New York, 1865 19th-century photographic print, image size: 17 x 22 ½ inches, historic mount: 21 x 26 7/8 inches New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, OL.1982.1277
Lewis M. Rutherfurd
/
New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, OL.1982.1277
TERRAFORMING: Olana's Historic Photography Collection Unearthed
Lewis M. Rutherfurd (1816-1892)
The Moon, New York, 1865
19th-century photographic print, image size: 17 x 22 ½ inches, historic mount: 21 x 26 7/8 inches
New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, OL.1982.1277

Terraforming: Olana’s Historic Photography Collection Unearthed is now on display at Olana State Historic Site. Inspired by Olana’s significant collection of nearly 2,000 19th century international photographic prints, artist and guest curator David Hartt reflects on the ways in which human culture and activity shape the land, eroding the boundary between human construction and the natural world.

Through the selection of historic photographs from Olana’s vast collection, the exhibition also explores what this global photographic collection tells us about Church’s painting practice, travels, and ways of knowing and collecting the world.

We get a preview of the exhibit this morning with the President of The Olana Partnership, Sean Sawyer and independent curator and historian of photography, Corey Keller.

olana Olana State Historic Site olana partnership photography hudson exhibition
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
