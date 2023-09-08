Olana presents new exhibition of Frederic Church’s little-known photography collection

Terraforming: Olana’s Historic Photography Collection Unearthed is now on display at Olana State Historic Site. Inspired by Olana’s significant collection of nearly 2,000 19th century international photographic prints, artist and guest curator David Hartt reflects on the ways in which human culture and activity shape the land, eroding the boundary between human construction and the natural world.

Through the selection of historic photographs from Olana’s vast collection, the exhibition also explores what this global photographic collection tells us about Church’s painting practice, travels, and ways of knowing and collecting the world.

We get a preview of the exhibit this morning with the President of The Olana Partnership, Sean Sawyer and independent curator and historian of photography, Corey Keller.