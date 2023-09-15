2023 Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week

Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week presents a series of diverse events across the Hudson Valley region that focus attention on the climate emergency. Organizations are welcomed to create their own climate solutions events – including workshops, lectures, music, art shows, and more.

This year’s Hudson Valley Climate Solutions week kicks-off on September 16 and there are over 50 events, both in-person and virtual, taking place across the Hudson Valley. Melissa Everett is the Executive Director of Sustainable Hudson Valley.