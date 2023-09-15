© 2023
The Roundtable

2023 Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week

By Sarah LaDuke
Published September 15, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT
Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week presents a series of diverse events across the Hudson Valley region that focus attention on the climate emergency. Organizations are welcomed to create their own climate solutions events – including workshops, lectures, music, art shows, and more.

This year’s Hudson Valley Climate Solutions week kicks-off on September 16 and there are over 50 events, both in-person and virtual, taking place across the Hudson Valley. Melissa Everett is the Executive Director of Sustainable Hudson Valley.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
