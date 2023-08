The Berkshire Opera Festival will be performing Puccini’s "La Bohème" on August 26, 29 and, September 1 at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, MA. The unbridled passion of this ageless tale has made it a favorite of audiences for over a century.Berkshire Opera Festival artistic director, conductor and co-founder Brian Garman joins us to tell us this morning. We also welcome the star of "La Bohème," singing the role of Mimi, Soprano Whitney Morrison.

