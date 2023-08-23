Pianist Simone Dinnerstein performs at Maverick Concerts and The New Marlborough Meeting House

Acclaimed pianist Simone Dinnerstein will be performing two concerts in our region over the next two weekends. This Saturday, August 26, Dinnerstein will be the featured soloist at Maverick Concerts’ Annual Chamber Orchestra Concert in Woodstock, New York with the Caroga Arts Ensemble and conductor Alexander Platt and on September 2, she’ll perform the Harold Lewin Memorial Concert at The New Marlborough Meeting House in New Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Simone has made thirteen albums, all of which topped the Billboard classical charts, with repertoire ranging from Couperin to Glass. From 2020 to 2022, she released a trilogy of albums recorded at her home in Brooklyn during the pandemic. Simone is committed to giving concerts in non-traditional venues and to audiences who don’t often hear classical music. For the last three decades, she has played concerts throughout the United States for the Piatigorsky Foundation, an organization dedicated to the widespread dissemination of classical music. She has performed with many of the world’s finest orchestras and in prestigious global concert venues.