Jodi Melnick & Maya Lee-Parritz: Água Viva - world premiere dance work at Hudson Hall 8/26-27

On Saturday August 26 at 7 p.m. and Sunday August 27 at 4 p.m., acclaimed dancer-choreographers Jodi Melnick and Maya Lee-Parritz will present the world premiere presentations of a new dance work entitled “Água Viva” at Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York.

A homage to “Água Viva,” Ukrainian-born Brazilian writer Clarice Lispector’s feminist novel, the duo “Água Viva” expands upon Lispector’s notions of virtuosity, sexuality, and the spectacular, probing the limits of spontaneity through intricate movement.

The performance on Sunday at Hudson Hall is presented in association with The Hudson Eye annual arts festival RECESS series and will be followed by a reception with the artists hosted by The Hudson Eye and Board Of Directors.