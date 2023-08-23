© 2023
The Roundtable

Jodi Melnick & Maya Lee-Parritz: Água Viva - world premiere dance work at Hudson Hall 8/26-27

By Sarah LaDuke
Published August 23, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
Provided

On Saturday August 26 at 7 p.m. and Sunday August 27 at 4 p.m., acclaimed dancer-choreographers Jodi Melnick and Maya Lee-Parritz will present the world premiere presentations of a new dance work entitled “Água Viva” at Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York.

A homage to “Água Viva,” Ukrainian-born Brazilian writer Clarice Lispector’s feminist novel, the duo “Água Viva” expands upon Lispector’s notions of virtuosity, sexuality, and the spectacular, probing the limits of spontaneity through intricate movement.

The performance on Sunday at Hudson Hall is presented in association with The Hudson Eye annual arts festival RECESS series and will be followed by a reception with the artists hosted by The Hudson Eye and Board Of Directors.

The Roundtable danceHudson Hallchoreographerhudsonworld premiere
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
