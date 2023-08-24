© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Berkshire Opera Festival presents Puccini's "La Bohème"

By Joe Donahue
Published August 24, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
Poster for "La Boheme" - title in red text above a circular water-color of two hands holding - light tan background

The Berkshire Opera Festival will be performing Puccini’s "La Bohème" on August 26, 29 and, September 1 at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, MA. The unbridled passion of this ageless tale has made it a favorite of audiences for over a century.

One chance meeting can change people's lives forever. When Rodolfo hears a knock at his door on Christmas Eve, opera's greatest love story is launched! Puccini's soaring, aching melodies capture the emotion of every moment, from the exhilaration of young love at first sight to the story's unforgettable and heartbreaking conclusion.

Berkshire Opera Festival artistic director, conductor and co-founder Brian Garman joins us to tell us this morning. We also welcome the star of "La Bohème," singing the role of Mimi, Soprano Whitney Morrison.

Tags
The Roundtable operala bohemepucciniberkshire opera festivalColonial Theatre
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More