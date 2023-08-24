Berkshire Opera Festival presents Puccini's "La Bohème"

The Berkshire Opera Festival will be performing Puccini’s "La Bohème" on August 26, 29 and, September 1 at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, MA. The unbridled passion of this ageless tale has made it a favorite of audiences for over a century.

One chance meeting can change people's lives forever. When Rodolfo hears a knock at his door on Christmas Eve, opera's greatest love story is launched! Puccini's soaring, aching melodies capture the emotion of every moment, from the exhilaration of young love at first sight to the story's unforgettable and heartbreaking conclusion.

Berkshire Opera Festival artistic director, conductor and co-founder Brian Garman joins us to tell us this morning. We also welcome the star of "La Bohème," singing the role of Mimi, Soprano Whitney Morrison.