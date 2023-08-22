Berkshire Theatre Group presents world premiere of "On Cedar Street: A Musical"

Berkshire Theatre Group

Adapted from Kent Haruf’s novel, the Berkshire Theatre Group’s World Premiere musical production, "On Cedar Street," tells the joyful and inspiring story of a man and a woman who, in advanced age, come together in a search for happiness and family.

In the small town of Holt, Colorado, Addie Moore pays an unexpected visit to a neighbor, Louis Waters. Her husband died years ago, as did his wife, and in such a small town they naturally have known of each other for decades. Addie and Louis have long been living alone in empty houses, the nights so terribly lonely, especially with no one to talk with. But maybe that could change?

When Addie tries to make a connection with her neighbor, the two begin sleeping in bed together platonically, with the innocent goal of alleviating their shared loneliness. As their relationship deepens, however, they each deal with grief and loss, and a real romance begins to blossom and a beautiful story of second chances unfolds.

Stephen Bogardus plays Louis and Lauren Ward plays Addie and they join us to talk about developing a new musical.

