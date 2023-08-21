11th Annual Summer Hoot at the Ashokan Center 8/25-27

The Ashokan Center’s annual three-day festival known as The Summer Hoot gets underway this coming weekend, August 25-27, It’s a music festival, a community get-together, a chance to commune with nature. It’s a crafts fair; you can sip a beer or cider, sample some fine food; hear some music; make some music; visit with friends; make new friends.

It returns to the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, N.Y. Back as producers and hosts— and artists who will perform for Hootsters —are folk-roots musicians Mike Merenda and Ruth Ungar Merenda of The Mammals (also known as Mike + Ruthy).