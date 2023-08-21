© 2023
The Roundtable

11th Annual Summer Hoot at the Ashokan Center 8/25-27

By Joe Donahue
Published August 21, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT
Ashokan Center - Summer Hoot - 2023 poster

The Ashokan Center’s annual three-day festival known as The Summer Hoot gets underway this coming weekend, August 25-27, It’s a music festival, a community get-together, a chance to commune with nature. It’s a crafts fair; you can sip a beer or cider, sample some fine food; hear some music; make some music; visit with friends; make new friends.

It returns to the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, N.Y. Back as producers and hosts— and artists who will perform for Hootsters —are folk-roots musicians Mike Merenda and Ruth Ungar Merenda of The Mammals (also known as Mike + Ruthy).

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
