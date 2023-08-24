Preview performance of Alison Larkin's "Grief...a Comedy" at The New Marlborough Meeting House on 8/26

Alison Larkin will present a special preview version of her new solo show “Grief… a Comedy” on Saturday, August 26 at 4:30 p.m. at the New Marlborough Meeting House in New Marlborough in New Marlborough, Massachusetts. She will be accompanied by Emmy award winning composer Gary Schreiner.

Larkin is an internationally acclaimed comedienne, award winning audiobook narrator, producer, voice artist, t.v. comedy writer, actress and the bestselling author of The English American, a novel which sprang from her first autobiographical one woman show of the same name. An earlier version of Alison’s show, called “Grief the Musical ...a Comedy,” sold out the Great Barrington Public Theatre in 2022.