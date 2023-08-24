© 2023
The Roundtable

Preview performance of Alison Larkin's "Grief...a Comedy" at The New Marlborough Meeting House on 8/26

By Sarah LaDuke
Published August 24, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Alison Larkin

Alison Larkin will present a special preview version of her new solo show “Grief… a Comedy” on Saturday, August 26 at 4:30 p.m. at the New Marlborough Meeting House in New Marlborough in New Marlborough, Massachusetts. She will be accompanied by Emmy award winning composer Gary Schreiner.

Larkin is an internationally acclaimed comedienne, award winning audiobook narrator, producer, voice artist, t.v. comedy writer, actress and the bestselling author of The English American, a novel which sprang from her first autobiographical one woman show of the same name. An earlier version of Alison’s show, called “Grief the Musical ...a Comedy,” sold out the Great Barrington Public Theatre in 2022.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
