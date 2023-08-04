The Aaron Diehl Trio performs at Tanglewood's Ozawa Hall on 8/6

On Sunday, August 6 The Aaron Diehl Trio will perform a jazz program that includes Sir Roland Hanna’s 24 Preludes at Seiji Ozawa Hall at Tanglewood at 8 p.m.

Composer and pianist Aaron Diehl was born in 1985 in Columbus, Ohio. At 17 he was a finalist in Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Essentially Ellington competition, where he was noticed by Wynton Marsalis. Soon after, Diehl was invited to tour Europe with the Wynton Marsalis Septet. He then attended the Juilliard School, studying with jazz pianists Kenny Barron and Eric Reed and classical pianist Oxana Yablonskaya.

Diehl came to wider recognition in 2011 as winner of the American Pianists Association’s Cole Porter Fellowship, which included a recording contract with the esteemed Mack Avenue Records. He’s released three records on the label.

Aaron has been a staple of the New York jazz scene since 2007 and is pianist and musical director for vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant. He’s collaborated with international talents in the jazz, classical, and contemporary music worlds and he joins us to preview the performance at Tanglewood.