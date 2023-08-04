© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

The Aaron Diehl Trio performs at Tanglewood's Ozawa Hall on 8/6

By Sarah LaDuke
Published August 4, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Aaron Diehl - standing with left hand resting on a Steinway piano
Maria Jarzyna
/
Provided by the Artist
Aaron Diehl

On Sunday, August 6 The Aaron Diehl Trio will perform a jazz program that includes Sir Roland Hanna’s 24 Preludes at Seiji Ozawa Hall at Tanglewood at 8 p.m.

Composer and pianist Aaron Diehl was born in 1985 in Columbus, Ohio. At 17 he was a finalist in Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Essentially Ellington competition, where he was noticed by Wynton Marsalis. Soon after, Diehl was invited to tour Europe with the Wynton Marsalis Septet. He then attended the Juilliard School, studying with jazz pianists Kenny Barron and Eric Reed and classical pianist Oxana Yablonskaya.

Diehl came to wider recognition in 2011 as winner of the American Pianists Association’s Cole Porter Fellowship, which included a recording contract with the esteemed Mack Avenue Records. He’s released three records on the label.

Aaron has been a staple of the New York jazz scene since 2007 and is pianist and musical director for vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant. He’s collaborated with international talents in the jazz, classical, and contemporary music worlds and he joins us to preview the performance at Tanglewood.

Tags
The Roundtable tanglewoodozawa hallJazztriojazz musiccomposerpianist
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More