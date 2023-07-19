"White House by the Sea: A Century of the Kennedys at Hyannis Port" by Kate Storey

Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, is synonymous with the Kennedy family. It is where, for a hundred years, America’s most storied political family has come to celebrate, bond, play, and, also, grieve.

Kate Storey's new book is "White House by the Sea: A Century of the Kennedys at Hyannis Port."

Kate Storey is the senior features editor at Rolling Stone. She was previously a staff writer at Esquire, where she covered culture and politics, and has written long-form profiles and narrative features for Vanity Fair, Marie Claire, Town & Country, and other publications.