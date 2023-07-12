NPR's Aisha Harris and the culture that shapes her

Aisha Harris has made a name for herself as someone you can turn to for a razor-sharp take on whatever show or movie everyone is talking about. In her book "Wannabe," she turns her talents inward, mining the benchmarks of her nineties childhood and beyond to analyze the tropes that are shaping all of us, and our ability to shape them right back.

Aisha Harris is a cohost and reporter for the hit NPR podcast "Pop Culture Happy Hour." She previously held editorial positions at Slate and the New York Times. Aisha earned her bachelor’s degree in theatre from Northwestern University and her master’s degree in cinema studies from NYU.