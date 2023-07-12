© 2023
The Roundtable

NPR's Aisha Harris and the culture that shapes her

By Joe Donahue
Published July 12, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
Book cover for "Wannabe" by Aisha Harris
HarperOne
/

Aisha Harris has made a name for herself as someone you can turn to for a razor-sharp take on whatever show or movie everyone is talking about. In her book "Wannabe," she turns her talents inward, mining the benchmarks of her nineties childhood and beyond to analyze the tropes that are shaping all of us, and our ability to shape them right back.

Aisha Harris is a cohost and reporter for the hit NPR podcast "Pop Culture Happy Hour." She previously held editorial positions at Slate and the New York Times. Aisha earned her bachelor’s degree in theatre from Northwestern University and her master’s degree in cinema studies from NYU.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
