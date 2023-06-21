© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Sharon Playhouse 2023 season preview

By Joe Donahue
Published June 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Artwork for Sharon Playhouse 2023 season
Provided
/
Provided

The Sharon Playhouse in Sharon, Connecticut has been producing work for over 60 years.

Having survived the pandemic The Playhouse is still going strong and for 2023, their new season features “Something Rotten!,” “Oliver!,” “Our Town” and “The Lifespan of a Fact.” Their Youth Theater productions will include “Peter and the Star Catcher,” “Frog and Toad” and “Newsies, Jr.”

The Sharon Playhouse has a brand new Artistic Director, Carl Andress, who has an impressive New York theater background. Andress joins us along with Sharon Playhouse Associate Artistic Director and Director of Education Michael Baldwin.

Tags
The Roundtable sharon playhousetheatersharon connecticutsummer theatre 2023
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More