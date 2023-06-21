Sharon Playhouse 2023 season preview

The Sharon Playhouse in Sharon, Connecticut has been producing work for over 60 years.

Having survived the pandemic The Playhouse is still going strong and for 2023, their new season features “Something Rotten!,” “Oliver!,” “Our Town” and “The Lifespan of a Fact.” Their Youth Theater productions will include “Peter and the Star Catcher,” “Frog and Toad” and “Newsies, Jr.”

The Sharon Playhouse has a brand new Artistic Director, Carl Andress, who has an impressive New York theater background. Andress joins us along with Sharon Playhouse Associate Artistic Director and Director of Education Michael Baldwin.