The Roundtable

"The Heat Will Kill You First" by Guggenheim Fellow and bestselling author Jeff Goodell

By Joe Donahue
Published July 11, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
Book cover for "The Heat Will Kill You First" by Jeff Goodell
Little, Brown and Company
/

The world is waking up to a new reality: wildfires are now seasonal in California, the Northeast is getting less and less snow each winter, and the ice sheets in the Arctic and Antarctica are melting fast. Heat is the first order threat that drives all other impacts of the climate crisis.

Jeff Goodell's new book is "The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet."

Jeff Goodell is a New York Times bestselling of author of seven books. He is a 2020 Guggenheim Fellow and a contributing editor at Rolling Stone, where he has covered climate change for more than a decade.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
