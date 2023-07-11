"The Heat Will Kill You First" by Guggenheim Fellow and bestselling author Jeff Goodell

The world is waking up to a new reality: wildfires are now seasonal in California, the Northeast is getting less and less snow each winter, and the ice sheets in the Arctic and Antarctica are melting fast. Heat is the first order threat that drives all other impacts of the climate crisis.

Jeff Goodell's new book is "The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet."

Jeff Goodell is a New York Times bestselling of author of seven books. He is a 2020 Guggenheim Fellow and a contributing editor at Rolling Stone, where he has covered climate change for more than a decade.