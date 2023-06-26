2023 Summer season at The Mount

The Mount is a National Historic Landmark and cultural center in Lenox, Massachusetts dedicated to the intellectual, artistic, and humanitarian legacy of Edith Wharton, whose works include classic novels such as “The Age of Innocence” and “The House of Mirth.”

The Mount maintains and interprets the estate she designed and built in 1902 which includes the main house, stable, greenhouse, and formal gardens.

Now in its 30th year, the Summer Lecture Series is an annual 8-part series that brings leading biographers and historians to the Berkshires.

Executive Director of The Mount, Susan Wissler, joins us to tell us about the lecture series and many other seasonal happenings.