Former New York Lieutenant Governor Richard Ravitch dies at 89
The Roundtable

2023 Summer season at The Mount

By Joe Donahue
Published June 26, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
The Mount
SLD
/
WAMC
The Mount

The Mount is a National Historic Landmark and cultural center in Lenox, Massachusetts dedicated to the intellectual, artistic, and humanitarian legacy of Edith Wharton, whose works include classic novels such as “The Age of Innocence” and “The House of Mirth.”

The Mount maintains and interprets the estate she designed and built in 1902 which includes the main house, stable, greenhouse, and formal gardens.

Now in its 30th year, the Summer Lecture Series is an annual 8-part series that brings leading biographers and historians to the Berkshires.

Executive Director of The Mount, Susan Wissler, joins us to tell us about the lecture series and many other seasonal happenings.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Related Content
  • David Gonzalez & Luke Keller, Bardovan Opera Theater, Poughkeepsie, NY 8-3-22
    The Roundtable
    "The Effects of Gravity" at Rosendale Theatre 7/1
    Joe Donahue
    The Rosendale Theater will host, "The Effects of Gravity," on July 1 at 8 p.m. The event features astrophysicist Dr. Luke Keller, poet and storyteller David Gonzalez, and guitarist-composer- Álvaro Domene.
  • FDR - Civil Rights Exhibit Collage
    The Roundtable
    The FDR Presidential Library and Museum presents a new special exhibition on Black Americans, civil rights, and the Roosevelts
    Joe Donahue
    The Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum’s new major special exhibition is “Black Americans, Civil Rights, and The Roosevelts, 1932-1962.” The exhibit runs through December 31, 2024 in the William J. vanden Heuvel Gallery of the Library and Museum in Hyde Park, New York.
  • Artwork for Jacob's Pillow 2023 season
    The Roundtable
    Jacob's Pillow gala and season preview with Pamela Tatge
    Joe Donahue
    Jacob's Pillow gets underway soon for this summer's Dance Festival. This season features nine weeks of performances in the Ted Shawn Theatre and on the outdoor Leir Stage as well as special events, parties, workshops, exhibits, talks, pop-up performances, around Berkshire County, and more. Jacob's Pillow Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge joins us.
  • Artwork for Sharon Playhouse 2023 season
    The Roundtable
    Sharon Playhouse 2023 season preview
    Joe Donahue
    The Sharon Playhouse in Sharon, Connecticut has been producing work for over 60 years. Having survived the pandemic The Playhouse is still going strong and for 2023, their new season features “Something Rotten!,” “Oliver!,” “Our Town” and “The Lifespan of a Fact.” Their Youth Theater productions will include “Peter and the Star Catcher,” “Frog and Toad” and “Newsies, Jr.”The Sharon Playhouse has a brand new Artistic Director, Carl Andress, who has an impressive New York theater background. Andress joins us along with Sharon Playhouse Associate Artistic Director and Director of Education Michael Baldwin.
  • Artwork for 2023 ATF shows
    The Roundtable
    Adirondack Theatre Festival season preview
    Joe Donahue
    Adirondack Theatre Festival is a professional not-for-profit summer theatre located in Glens Falls, New York. ATF strives to challenge, entertain, and nourish its audience through the development and production of new and contemporary musicals and plays.Adirondack Theatre Festival’s musical season begins next Wednesday with the creative romantic comedy - "The Last Wide Open" – with previews June 28, opening June 29, and runs through July 8 at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls.ATF’s season will continue with a concert presentation of "Pump Up the Volume," followed by the biggest production in the company’s history, "Tuning In."ATF’s Producing Artistic Director Miriam Weisfeld joins us.
  • Artwork for "Photograph 51" at BTG
    The Roundtable
    Berkshire Theatre Group presents "Photograph 51"
    Joe Donahue
    The Berkshire Theatre Group production of "Photograph 51" is an intriguing portrait of British scientist Rosalind Franklin and her often overlooked role in the discovery of DNA's double helix structure.Director David Auburn said of the play, “Postwar England. In a small lab at Cambridge, the brilliant and iconoclastic scientist Rosalind Franklin plays a critical role in the discovery of the structure of DNA. But will her contribution be obscured by history and the scientific establishment? Anna Ziegler's play takes us on a riveting intellectual and emotional adventure, and I'm thrilled to be directing a cast led by BTG favorites Rebecca Brooksher and David Adkins."David Adkins, David Auburn, and Rebecca Brooksher join us.
  • Spiegeltent at Bard
    The Roundtable
    Bard SummerScape Spiegeltent season preview
    Sarah LaDuke
    The Fisher Center at Bard, currently celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season: Breaking Ground, will present its 16th year of Spiegeltent programming for Bard SummerScape 2023. The Spiegeltent, installed annually on the Bard grounds, serves as a platform for cutting-edge live music, performance, dancing, and more.Caleb Hammons is Fisher Center Director of Artistic Planning and Producing and he joins us with a Spiegeltent season preview.
  • Jesse Feiler
    The Roundtable
    Jesse Feiler - Books and where they come from
    Joe Donahue
    Our tech guru Jesse Feiler joins us this morning to talk about books and where they come from.
