Adirondack Theatre Festival season preview

Adirondack Theatre Festival is a professional not-for-profit summer theatre located in Glens Falls, New York. ATF strives to challenge, entertain, and nourish its audience through the development and production of new and contemporary musicals and plays.

Adirondack Theatre Festival’s musical season begins next Wednesday with the creative romantic comedy - "The Last Wide Open" – with previews June 28, opening June 29, and runs through July 8 at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls.

ATF’s season will continue with a concert presentation of "Pump Up the Volume," followed by the biggest production in the company’s history, "Tuning In."

ATF’s Producing Artistic Director Miriam Weisfeld joins us.