© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

2023 Green River Festival in Greenfield, MA - June 23-25

By Sarah LaDuke
Published June 19, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
Green River Festival 2023 line-up artwork

The Green River Festival in Western Massachusetts is a celebration of world class music, great local food, beer & wine, a handmade craft fair, and lots of family games and activities.

This year’s Green River Festival will take place June 23-35 at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Greenfield, Massachusetts with a lineup that includes St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Cory Wong, Three Sacred Souls, The Wood Brothers, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Rubblebucket, Felice Brothers, Eilen Jewell, Winterpills, Little Feat, Sierra Ferrell, Wiskey Treaty Roadshow and many other acts.

Jim Olsen is President and Co-Founder of Signature Sounds.

Tags
The Roundtable music festivalgreen river festivalmusicjim olsenGreenfield
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More