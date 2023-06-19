2023 Green River Festival in Greenfield, MA - June 23-25

The Green River Festival in Western Massachusetts is a celebration of world class music, great local food, beer & wine, a handmade craft fair, and lots of family games and activities.

This year’s Green River Festival will take place June 23-35 at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Greenfield, Massachusetts with a lineup that includes St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Cory Wong, Three Sacred Souls, The Wood Brothers, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Rubblebucket, Felice Brothers, Eilen Jewell, Winterpills, Little Feat, Sierra Ferrell, Wiskey Treaty Roadshow and many other acts.

Jim Olsen is President and Co-Founder of Signature Sounds.