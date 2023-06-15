Great Barrington Public Theater 2023 Season Preview

Great Barrington Public Theater (GBPT) is a professional, equity company, founded by Jim Frangione and Deann Simmons Halper in 2019, with the core mission to develop and present new plays by, Berkshire and neighboring area-based writers actors and crews.

GBPT is up for 10-weeks this summer, with three shows in the Daniels Art Center, Bard College at Simon's Rock ("The Stones;" a mystery; "Off Peak," a comedy; "Just Another Day," a drama); and one at The Mount, in Lenox, in August, "Representation and How To Get It," a three-performance-only, one-woman show, based on the writing of Julia Ward Howe.

To tell us more we welcome GBPT Artistic Director Jim Frangione and actor Peggy Pharr Wilson.