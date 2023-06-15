© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Great Barrington Public Theater 2023 Season Preview

By Joe Donahue
Published June 15, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT
Provided
/
Great Barrington Public Theater

Great Barrington Public Theater (GBPT) is a professional, equity company, founded by Jim Frangione and Deann Simmons Halper in 2019, with the core mission to develop and present new plays by, Berkshire and neighboring area-based writers actors and crews.

GBPT is up for 10-weeks this summer, with three shows in the Daniels Art Center, Bard College at Simon's Rock ("The Stones;" a mystery; "Off Peak," a comedy; "Just Another Day," a drama); and one at The Mount, in Lenox, in August, "Representation and How To Get It," a three-performance-only, one-woman show, based on the writing of Julia Ward Howe.

To tell us more we welcome GBPT Artistic Director Jim Frangione and actor Peggy Pharr Wilson.

Tags
The Roundtable Great Barrington Public Theatertheatersummer theatre 2023peggy pharr wilsonjim frangione
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    6/15/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Tetherless World Chair of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences and Founding Director of the Future of Computing Institute at RPI Jim Hendler, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and Wall Street Investment Banker Mark Wittman.
  • The Roundtable
    Two new exhibitions at Fenimore Art Museum
    Joe Donahue
    Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown, New York, presents "M. C. Escher: Infinite Variations" and "Day to Night: Photographs by Stephen Wilkes."
  • Key art for TFT's Half-Baked Festival
    The Roundtable
    Troy Foundry Theatre presents Half-Baked Festival of Emerging Work
    Sarah LaDuke
    Troy Foundry Theatre’s Half-Baked Festival of Emerging Work launches in Troy, New York tomorrow. This is the first year for the new city-wide theatrical fringe festival produced by Troy Foundry Theatre, and it will run for seven days across several venues in Troy including The Arts Center for the Capital Region, The James Meader Little Theater at Russell Sage College, Alias Coffee, and The Studio Troy.
  • First Look: Krysta Rodriguez (as Sally Bowles) singing "Maybe This Time" - Barrington Stage Company 2023
    The Roundtable
    Krysta Rodriguez in "Cabaret" at Barrington Stage
    Sarah LaDuke
    Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Massachusetts opens its first mainstage show of the season this week as Artistic Director Alan Paul directs “Cabaret.” Set during the twilight of the Jazz Age in pre-war Berlin, “Cabaret” is Kander and Ebb’s party at the end of the world with a book by Joe Masteroff; based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Chstirtopher Isherwood. “Cabaret” will play in Pittsfield on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage June 14-July 8. Krysta Rodriguez will take on the often bobbed and never forgotten role of Sally Bowles.
  • Ilana Glazer
    The Roundtable
    Ilana Glazer brings new stand-up tour to The Egg 6/15
    Sarah LaDuke
    Actor, writer, producer, and comedian Ilana Glazer is on the road with Ilana Glazer: Live! A new stand-up tour that will bring her to Albany, New York on June 15 and to The Academy of Music in Northamptom and MASS MoCA in North Adams – both of those Massachusetts shows are in August.
Load More