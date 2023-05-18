Barrington Stage Company presents the world premiere of "The Happiest Man on Earth" by Mark St. Germain

Mark St. Germain has written the plays "Freud’s Last Session," "Camping with Henry and Tom," "Forgiving Typhoid Mary," and "Becoming Dr. Ruth." His other plays include "Best of Enemies," "Dancing Lessons," and "Eleanor."

His new play "The Happiest Man on Earth," will have its world premiere May 24 – June 17 at the Barrington Stage Company’s St. Germain Stage in Pittsfield, Massachussets starring Kenneth Tigar and directed by Ron Lagomarsino.. "The Happiest Man on Earth" is based on the memoir of the same name by Eddie Jaku.