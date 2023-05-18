© 2023
Limo operator found guilty of manslaughter in 2018 Schoharie crash.
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Barrington Stage Company presents the world premiere of "The Happiest Man on Earth" by Mark St. Germain

By Joe Donahue
Published May 18, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT
Artwork for the world premier of Mark St. Germain's "The Happiest Man on Earth" at Barrington Stage
Provided
/
Barrington Stage Company

Mark St. Germain has written the plays "Freud’s Last Session," "Camping with Henry and Tom," "Forgiving Typhoid Mary," and "Becoming Dr. Ruth." His other plays include "Best of Enemies," "Dancing Lessons," and "Eleanor."

His new play "The Happiest Man on Earth," will have its world premiere May 24 – June 17 at the Barrington Stage Company’s St. Germain Stage in Pittsfield, Massachussets starring Kenneth Tigar and directed by Ron Lagomarsino.. "The Happiest Man on Earth" is based on the memoir of the same name by Eddie Jaku.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
