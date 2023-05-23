© 2023
The Roundtable

Performing Arts of Woodstock presents Rajiv Joseph's "Gruesome Playground Injuries"

By Joe Donahue
Published May 23, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Performing Arts of Woodstock will be presenting the play "Gruesome Playground Injuries" by Rajiv Joseph May 26-June 11 at the Woodstock Community Center.

Over the course of 30 years, the lives of Kayleen and Doug intersect at the most bizarre intervals, leading the two childhood friends to compare scars and the physical calamities that keep drawing them together."

The Performing Arts of Woodstock production is directed by Joe Bongiorno. Joe joined us this morning, along with actors Wil Anderson (Doug) and Taylor Steward (Kayleen).

