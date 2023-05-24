© 2023
Brittny Smith in "Ain't Too Proud" at Proctors 5/23-5/28

By Joe Donahue
Published May 24, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT

“Ain’t Too Proud” is the musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It is playing now through Sunday at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, New York.

With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.

Brittny Smith plays Johnnie Mae & Mary Wilson in the National Tour of “Ain’t too Proud.”

A native of Houston, Smith holds degrees from Texas Southern University. She has played Diva Donna in the tour of "The Donna Summer Musical" and has performed in "Dreamgirls," "Step Afrika," "The Color Purple" and "Chicago."

