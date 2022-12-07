Leila Philip celebrates the release of "Beaverland" in two area events

Award-winning writer Leila Philip’s new book “Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America” highlights – through historical research and contemporary storytelling – how beavers played an oversized role in American history – and may prove to influence the country’s ecological future.

Beautifully written and exhaustively researched, “Beaverland” reveals the ways in which one odd and industrious creature and the trade surrounding it has shaped history, culture, and our environment. The book will teach you more than you ever imagined you might want to know about the beavers anatomy, lifestyle, and place in history. We could easily fill this whole interview *just* talking about beaver castor - or beaver tail - or Beaver Woman Dorothy Richards - or John Jacob Astor amassing his millions.

Leila Philip will celebrate the release of “Beaverland” in two events in our region this week - the first in an Oblong Books event at Morton Memorial Library in Rhinebeck, New York tonight, the second at Hudson Hall in Hudson, NY on Friday, December 9.

