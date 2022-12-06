Book Picks - Battenkill Books
This week's Book Picks come from Heather Boyne of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, New York.
List:
Tutankhamun’s Trumpet: Ancient Egypt in 100 Objects From The Boy King’s Tomb by Toby Wilkerson
A Book of Days by Patti Smith
Art Against Despair by The School of Life
The Sun Is Late and So Is the Farmer written by Philip C. Stead, Illustrated by Erin E. Stead
Oceans (and the Explorer Collection) by Phaidon
Upcoming event:
12/6, 7 pm: Resilience Alchemy by Maude White
12/8, 6:30 pm: Poetry Night