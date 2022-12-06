Book Picks - Battenkill Books

This week's Book Picks come from Heather Boyne of Battenkill Books in Cambridge, New York.

List:

Tutankhamun’s Trumpet: Ancient Egypt in 100 Objects From The Boy King’s Tomb by Toby Wilkerson

A Book of Days by Patti Smith

Art Against Despair by The School of Life

The Sun Is Late and So Is the Farmer written by Philip C. Stead, Illustrated by Erin E. Stead

Oceans (and the Explorer Collection) by Phaidon

Upcoming event:

12/6, 7 pm: Resilience Alchemy by Maude White

12/8, 6:30 pm: Poetry Night