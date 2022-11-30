Nicholas Dawidoff to discuss "The Other Side of Prospect" in Northshire Bookstore event on 12/2

One New Haven summer evening in 2006, a retired grandfather was shot point-blank by a young stranger. A hasty police investigation culminated in innocent sixteen-year-old Bobby being sentenced to prison for thirty-eight years. New Haven native and acclaimed author Nicholas Dawidoff returned home and spent eight years reporting the deeper story of this injustice, and what it reveals about the enduring legacies of social and economic disparity.

In "The Other Side of Prospect," he has produced an immersive portrait of a seminal community in an old American city now beset by division and gun violence.