"The Scottish Play," screening in at The Moviehouse in Millerton 11/30 - available digitally on 12/6

The works of William Shakespeare are legendary. Renowned in theatre and literature, the Bard’s works have been spun into numerous plays, movies, and television adaptations. There’s no counting how many Shakespearean themes have inspired modern-day creative media.

Writer-director Keith Boynton’s film “The Scottish Play” is a humorous and exciting take on Shakespeare’s centuries of influence, and the passion creators and artists share for him.

In ”The Scottish Play,” a successful actor accepts the role of Lady Macbeth in the Bard’s legendarily cursed play at a small New England theater. As rehearsals begin the production finds itself possibly cursed and the actor finds herself haunted by the ghost of William Shakespeare – who’s keen to do some rewrites.

“The Scottish Play” will be available to stream on December 6 and The Moviehouse in Millerton, New York will present a special screening tomorrow evening at 6:30 pm.