Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Rosendale Theatre presents Kathryn's Grody's "The Unexpected 3rd"

Published November 16, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST
Artwork for Kathryn Grody's "The Unexpected 3rd" at Rosendale Theatre
https://www.rosendaletheatre.org/

The Rosendale Theatre in Rosendale, New York presents a one-woman show written and performed by Obie Award Winning Actress Kathryn Grody.

“The Unexpected 3rd,” a work in progress, will be presented at The Rosendale Theatre on November 18, 19, and 20th.

“The Unexpected 3rd” is the third play in a trilogy that also includes “A Mom's Life” and “Falling Apart… Together” – both previously performed and workshopped at The Public Theatre in New York City. All of the plays in the trilogy, including The Unexpected 3rd, have been directed by Timothy Near, a multi-award-winning director for the stage.

Kathryn Grody's new work is a radical rumination on the optimism of staying alive.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
