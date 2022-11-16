Rosendale Theatre presents Kathryn's Grody's "The Unexpected 3rd"

The Rosendale Theatre in Rosendale, New York presents a one-woman show written and performed by Obie Award Winning Actress Kathryn Grody.

“The Unexpected 3rd,” a work in progress, will be presented at The Rosendale Theatre on November 18, 19, and 20th.

“The Unexpected 3rd” is the third play in a trilogy that also includes “A Mom's Life” and “Falling Apart… Together” – both previously performed and workshopped at The Public Theatre in New York City. All of the plays in the trilogy, including The Unexpected 3rd, have been directed by Timothy Near, a multi-award-winning director for the stage.

Kathryn Grody's new work is a radical rumination on the optimism of staying alive.