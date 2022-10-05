© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Berkshires Jazz presents an evening of big-band jazz with saxophonist-vocalist Grace Kelly and the UConn Jazz Ensemble

Published October 5, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT
Grace Kelly - screencap from music video

Berkshires Jazz presents an evening of big-band jazz, with saxophonist-vocalist Grace Kelly and the UConn Jazz Ensemble on Sunday, October 9 at The Stationery Factory in Dalton, Massachusetts.

An unequivocal musical prodigy, singer-saxophonist-songwriter-composer and band leader Grace Kelly has 14 acclaimed albums and a resume that includes performing at the Hollywood Bowl and as part of the house band for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Her new album “All that I Need” will be released in November.

Tags
The Roundtable musicJazzthe stationery factoryberkshires jazzUConn
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More