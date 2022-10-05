Berkshires Jazz presents an evening of big-band jazz, with saxophonist-vocalist Grace Kelly and the UConn Jazz Ensemble on Sunday, October 9 at The Stationery Factory in Dalton, Massachusetts.

An unequivocal musical prodigy, singer-saxophonist-songwriter-composer and band leader Grace Kelly has 14 acclaimed albums and a resume that includes performing at the Hollywood Bowl and as part of the house band for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Her new album “All that I Need” will be released in November.