Sophia Subbayya Vastek's new album of original piano compositions invites the listener to soften

Published October 21, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT
Troy-based musician Sophia Subbayya Vastek’s new record “In Our Softening” - a beautiful collection of nine original piano compositions - is available today.

Sophia is a co-founder of Organ Colossal, a nonprofit that produces local musical events and community-oriented music projects in her hometown of Troy, NY. Ongoing projects include Troy Street Pianos and The Lift Series in collaboration with the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. She is a 2022 NYSCA/NYFA Artist Fellow.

