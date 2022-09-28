© 2022
Woodstock Film Festival presents screening of "Battleground" by Cynthia Lowen

Published September 28, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
The documentary film “Battleground” will be screened as part of The Woodstock Film Festival on Thursday, September 29 at 10:45am.

This June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade, ending 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion in the United States. Directed by Cynthia Lowen, “Battleground” shows how anti-abortion activists worked to get Roe overturned and how pro-choice activists work to maintain safe and legal access to abortion services.

Lowen is also the director and producer of ‘Netizens,’ a feature documentary about women and online harassment and ‘Bully’ following five kids and families through a year in the life of America’s bullying crisis.

“Battleground” will be in theaters beginning October 7.

