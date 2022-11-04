© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

The Wellin Museum celebrates 10 years with exhibition "Dialogues Across Disciplines"

Published November 4, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
EamonOre-Giron_InfiniteRegressCLIX.jpg
© Eamon Ore-Giron -- JOSHUA WHITE/JW (Picture)
/
Hamilton College (Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art)
Infinite Regress CLIX - © Eamon Ore-Giron - 2021 - Mineral paint and flashe on linen

In the decade since its opening, The Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York has mounted thirty-five exhibitions, 226 public programs, developed eleven institutional partnerships, held 528 class sessions, and trained 155 student docents. The museum has welcomed nearly 100k visitors and acquired over 2,000 pieces of art.

The Wellin is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with the exhibition, “Dialogues Across Disciplines.” The Wellin’s collection represents a range of cultures, historical periods, artistic practices, and movements and “Dialogues Across Disciplines” features a selection of more than 140 artworks assembled to represent the museum's diverse holdings.

Tracy Adler is the Johnson-Pote Director of the Wellin Museum.

Tags
The Roundtable wellin museumtracy adlerHamilton Collegemuseumart
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Artwork for Voices of Light/ Passion of Joan of Arc at Bardavon
    The Roundtable
    Bardavon presents Hudson Valley Philharmonic performing Richard Einhorn's "Voices of Light"
    Sarah LaDuke
    On Saturday, November 5, The Hudson Valley Philharmonic, with guest Conductor Christine Howlett, will perform Richard Einhorn’s “VOICES OF LIGHT” at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, New York. Einhorn’s 1994 composition accompanies a screening of Carl Theodor Dreyer’s 1928 silent film classic “The Passion of Joan of Arc.”
  • Conor Lovett
    The Roundtable
    Hudson Hall presents Gare St. Lazare Ireland's production of The Beckett Trilogy
    Sarah LaDuke
    On Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5 - Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York presents Gare St Lazare Ireland’s one-person stage-adaptation of The Beckett Trilogy. Nobel Prize winner Samuel Beckett‘s novels “Molloy,” “Malone Dies,” and “The Unnamable” have been excerpted into an evening-length theatrical performance by Conor Lovett and director Judy Hegarty Lovett. “The Beckett Trilogy” confirmed Gare St Lazare Ireland as major Beckett interpreters and theatrical innovators when it premiered at Kilkenny Arts Festival in 2000.
  • screen-shot-2022-08-10-at-12.49.09-pm-2.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Adam Weinert's ANTHEM at EMPAC
    Joe Donahue
    What would our anthem be if we wrote it today? What would it sound like, look like, and who should it serve? Choreographer Adam Weinert spent years investigating imagery of The American Dream and the radical patriotism of early American modern dance. In his new EMPAC commissioned ANTHEM, to be presented Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8PM in the Concert Hall at RPI, he seeks to reconcile dewy Americana with our society’s deep fissures, inequalities, and environmental degradation. The movement in ANTHEM draws from a fake news article describing imagined original choreography from 1916 meant to accompany the national anthem. The performers begin to dissect the song and its various incarnations to relate it to a 21st-century America. Joining us this morning - Senior Curator for Theater and Dance at EMPAC Ashely Ferro-Murray and Artist and Choreographer Adam Weinert.
  • peterorner-stillnowordfromyou-Catapult.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Peter Orner's new essay collection celebrates a reading to write -- and to live
    Joe Donahue
    Peter Orner is the author of the novels "The Second Coming of Mavala Shikongo" and "Love and Shame and Love" and the story collections "Esther Stories," "Last Car Over the Sagamore Bridge," and "Maggie Brown & Others." His previous collection of essays, "Am I Alone Here?: Notes on Living to Read and Reading to Live," was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award for Criticism. His new essay collection is "Still No Word from You: Notes in the Margin."
Load More