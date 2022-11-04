The Wellin Museum celebrates 10 years with exhibition "Dialogues Across Disciplines"

In the decade since its opening, The Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York has mounted thirty-five exhibitions, 226 public programs, developed eleven institutional partnerships, held 528 class sessions, and trained 155 student docents. The museum has welcomed nearly 100k visitors and acquired over 2,000 pieces of art.

The Wellin is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with the exhibition, “Dialogues Across Disciplines.” The Wellin’s collection represents a range of cultures, historical periods, artistic practices, and movements and “Dialogues Across Disciplines” features a selection of more than 140 artworks assembled to represent the museum's diverse holdings.

Tracy Adler is the Johnson-Pote Director of the Wellin Museum.