Kid Pan Alley releases song to honor Veterans Day

Published November 10, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST
https://www.kidpanalley.org/remember/

Founded in 1999, Kid Pan Alley’s is an organization that fosters community among children of all ages through the group songwriting process by holding collaborative songwriting workshops in schools, at camps, online and at community centers nationwide.

They’ve recently recorded a new song in honor of Veterans Day entitled “A Place We Go to Remember.” The song, written by Paul Reisler, Natalia Zukerman & 4th grade at Pocahontas Elementary School in Virginia, was Inspired by the book “Maya Lin: Artist-Architect of Light & Lines” by Jeanne Walker Harvey.

Kid Pan Alley Founder and Artistic Director Paul Reisler and Program Director/Teaching Artist Natalia Zuckerman join us to tell us more.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
