Bard Conservatory of Music Presents "Uncaged" with world-renowned conductor and composer Tan Dun on November 4

On Friday, November 4 at 8pm, The Bard Conservatory of Music will present “Uncaged,” a centennial concert in honor of pioneering composer and music theorist John Cage. Performed by the Bard Conservatory Orchestra under the direction of Tan Dun, the concert will take place in the Sonsonoff Theatre at The Fisher Center - it will also be live-streamed.

Tan Dun is the Dean of the Bard College Conservatory of Music. He is also a world-renowned composer, UNESCO Global Goodwill Ambassador, and a winner of many prestigious honors including the Grammy Award, Academy Award, Grawemeyer Award, Bach Prize, Shostakovich Award, and Italy’s Golden Lion Award for Lifetime Achievement.