WAMC 1400 AM will be off of the air Sept. 29 and 30.
The Roundtable

9/29/22 RT Panel

Published September 29, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, and investment banker on Wall Street Mark Wittman.

