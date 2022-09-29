9/29/22 RT Panel

“For the Birds: The Birdsong Project” is an unprecedented outpouring of creativity by more than 220 music artists, actors, literary figures, and visual artists, all coming together to celebrate the joy birds bring to human lives and to emphasize the climate crisis indicators made evident by changes in bird behaviors and migration patterns.“For the Birds” is a collection of 172 pieces of new music inspired by the beauty of birdsong, performed by artists from across the musical spectrum and 73 works of bird-inspired poetry, read by familiar and famous voices - like Tilda Swinton, Wendell Pierce, Regina King, Michelle Williams, Greta Gerwig, and Bobby Cannavale.The collection is curated and compiled by distinguished film and television music supervisor Randall Poster; he joins us now along with Executive producer and "For the Birds" creator Rebecca Reagan.

