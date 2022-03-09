-
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and investment banker on Wall Street Mark Wittman.
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, Counter-Terrorism Expert & Bestselling Author Malcolm Nance, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and Investment banker on Wall Street Mark Wittman.
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and UAlbany adjunct professor Rosemary Armao, Lecturer and Adjunct Professor in Communications for SUNY New Paltz and RPI Terry Gipson, and Investment banker on Wall Street Mark S. Wittman.