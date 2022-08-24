© 2022
Podcasts: They're not just for adults - as two successful regionally produced pods prove

Published August 24, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
circleround-butwhy.jpg

WBUR's “Circle Round” podcast adapts folktales from around the world into sound-and music-rich radio plays for kids. The character voices in the stories are performed by incredible actors. “Circle Round” is created and produced by Rebecca Sheir and Eric Shimelonis.

Vermont Public’s “But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids,” answers listener-submitted questions on wide-ranging topics. Recent episode titles include: “Why do pigs oink?,”“How are images chosen for coins?,” and “Why do we have friends?.” Jane Lindholm is the host, executive producer and creator of “But Why.”

Rebecca Sheir and Jane Lindhom join us along with special guest host, Evelyn Correia, a 6th grader at Bethlehem Middle School.

podcastpodcastsstorytellingfolklorecuriosityintellectual curiositychildrenkids
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • L-R: Bust of St. John the Baptist, original model 1880, cast by Francois Rudier 1883, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. Gift of Samuel P. Avery, 1983 (93.11) Katherine Seney Simpson (Mrs. John W. Simpson), 1903. National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC. Gift of Mrs. John W. Simpson, 1942.5.16 Hanako (Type A), 1907. Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, Legion of Honor. Gift of Alma de Bretteville Spreckles, 1941.34.7
    The Roundtable
    "Rodin in the United States" at The Clark through 9/18
    Sarah LaDuke
    This summer, The Clark in Williamstown, Massachusetts, presents “Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern” - an exhibition that explores how American collectors embraced the French artist’s art over time. The exhibition was guest curated by independent scholar Antoinette Le Normand-Romain.Esther Bell is the Robert and Martha Berman Lipp Chief Curator of the Clark Art Institute - and just this week it was announced that she has also been appointed as The Clark’s Deputy Director. She leads us on an audio tour.
  • Amanda Palmer - O+ Benefit Concert 2022.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Amanda Palmer plays benefit concert for O+ on 8/13
    Sarah LaDuke
    On Saturday, August 13 at 6 p.m. at The Old Dutch Church in Kingston, New York, Amanda Palmer will play a benefit concert for O+ with special guests Holly Miranda, Chris Wells, Sophi Strand, Father Nathan Monk, and Gracie and Rachel. This is Palmers’ only major solo show this summer and her first in the United States in three years.
  • Jason Danieley and Emily Skinner at Barrington Stage 2022
    The Roundtable
    Barrington Stage presents "A Little Night Music" starring Jason Danieley and Emily Skinner
    Sarah LaDuke
    Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Massachusetts presents Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Weeler’s “A Little Night Music” on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage August 6-28.Outgoing founding Artistic Director Julianne Boyd directs the love-laden and confused weekend in the country in a new production starring Emily Skinner as Desiree Armfeldt and Jason Danieley as Fredrik Egerman.
  • stephenclair-tothetrees-tour.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Stephen Clair takes "To the Trees" on the road
    Sarah LaDuke
    Beacon, New York based musician Stephen Clair celebrated his new album “To the Trees” with a concert at The Linda a couple of months ago and he’ll be on a little tour supporting the release in early August - heading to Oneonta, Lake Placid, Cambridge, and Red Hook, New York over the next several days.“To the Trees” is Clair’s ninth full-length record and he joins us to talk about it.
  • Yaddo
    The Roundtable
    Yaddo - Audio tour with President Elaina Richardson
    Sarah LaDuke
    The legendary artists’ retreat in Saratoga Springs, New York, Yaddo, was the country estate of financier Spencer Trask and his wife Katrina, a writer. Left without heirs after the deaths of their children, the Trasks left their fortune and estate to the establishment of a residency program for artists. They founded the Corporation of Yaddo in 1900.Creators in all artistic practices have come to stay in residence with support for their endeavors. Yaddo currently welcomes approximately 220 guests a year from all over the world and in order to give these writers, painters, composers, etc. the space and solitude to dig deep into their creative practice, Yaddo is closed to the public.This won’t be the case, however, on October 2, when Yaddo will host an open house event that includes the rare chance to have a guided tour of the iconic buildings and grounds. This is the first time the public will be permitted in to see the newly restored mansion. We present an audio-tour preview with Yaddo President Elaina Richardson.
  • Chita Rivera
    Arts & Culture
    Chita: The Rhythm of My Life at The Colonial Theatre 7/31
    Sarah LaDuke
    Incomparable two-time Tony Award Chita Rivera winner will recreate signature moments from her legendary career at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on July 31. In addition to a tribute to her dear friends John Kander and Fred Ebb, the timeless music of Leonard Bernstein, Charles Strouse and Lee Adams, Jerry Herman and Stephen Sondheim will also be featured, accompanied by her long-time trio.
