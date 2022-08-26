© 2022
Five volume album “For the Birds: The Birdsong Project” raises awareness and funds for our feathered friends

Published August 26, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
TBP_OuterBox_COVER
Provided
Outer box cover art for "For The Birds, The Birdsong Project" Plate 395, Audubon's Warbler

“For the Birds: The Birdsong Project” is an unprecedented outpouring of creativity by more than 220 music artists, actors, literary figures, and visual artists, all coming together to celebrate the joy birds bring to human lives and to emphasize the climate crisis indicators made evident by changes in bird behaviors and migration patterns.

“For the Birds” is a collection of 172 pieces of new music inspired by the beauty of birdsong, performed by artists from across the musical spectrum and 73 works of bird-inspired poetry, read by familiar and famous voices - like Tilda Swinton, Wendell Pierce, Regina King, Michelle Williams, Greta Gerwig, and Bobby Cannavale.

The collection is curated and compiled by distinguished film and television music supervisor Randall Poster; he joins us now along with executive producer Rebecca Regan.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
