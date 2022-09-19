© 2022
Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week

Published September 19, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT
Sustainable Hudson Valley is launching the second annual Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week through September 25th in venues throughout the region and online.

This festival of ideas and activities includes over 40 events focusing on how we can slow and ultimately reverse the climate crisis through direct positive action at a meaningful scale.

The solutions to climate change are emerging rapidly. They include fast-mainstreaming technologies such as solar, wind and geothermal energy, building weatherization, and electric transportation on land and water. Climate Solutions Week is designed to seed education and action that will have continuing impact.

Dr. Melissa Everett is the Executive Director of Sustainable Hudson Valley.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
